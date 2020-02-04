|
William Gabriel Henderson ("Bill") passed away at his home in Eagle River, WI on January 28 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Janon Furlong, of Eagle River, and 5 children, Jack (Patti Kowalczyk) Henderson, Tonya (Roger) Hughes, Jennifer Henderson (Jason Kezios), all of the Chicago area; Scott (Whitney) Zordan of Sandy, Utah, and Jill (Eddie) Moulds, of Evanston, IL, and by 8 grandchildren: Charlie Kirk; Gabrielle, Nick and Mason Kezios; Amelia and Killian Moulds; and Althea and Maeve Zordan; and by his former wife, Shirley Henderson, of Chicago.
Bill was a typesetter, working for The Detroit News before moving to Chicago in the 1960s, where he worked at Birch and Cooper and Black Dot Typesetting. He founded The Henderson Company in Chicago in 1985.
Bill was Cancer Survivor of the Year at 2018's Eagle River Relay for Life. He had fought cancer for 16 years by that time and endured many operations and treatments for relapses. His tenacity allowed him to meet his 7 youngest grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his love of music, the outdoors and his devotion to charity. He was active in Caritas, an interfaith outreach program in Sarasota, FL and helped to launch Caritas of Minocqua and Caritas of Eagle River.
An Interment will be held at St. Mark's Church in Evanston at 10 AM on May 9th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Caritas of Eagle River, P.O. Box 1625, Eagle River, WI 54521 or to .
