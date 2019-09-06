Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Age 68, of Chicago passed away August 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry and Elaine (Michalski) Knarr; dear father of Matthew (Tara) Knarr, Margaret (Daniel) Valles, the late Martin Knarr, Meredith (Josh) Sparks and Billy Knarr; grandfather to Jessie, Olivia, Camden, Evelyn, Hannah and Hadley; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Bill was proud to serve two tours in Viet Nam for his country. He was a proud Viet Nam veteran. Memorial visitation in celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 12 Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
