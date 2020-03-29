Home

Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Rev. William G. Kruse

Rev. William G. Kruse Obituary
The Rev. William G. Kruse age 93, retired Episcopal priest, passed away March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Becky (nee Kondiles) Kruse, cherished father of Mary, Sara (Matthew), Adam (Lynda) and Ellen (James). Loving step-father to Kristina (Michael), Stephanie (Rodney) and Peter (Loretta). Grandfather of thirteen. He was preceded in death by his first wife Aileen. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. For more information please refer to Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, IL 60174 630-584-0060 or at yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
