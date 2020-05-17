Uncle Bill
I will always cherish the visits and hospitality I had with you and Aunt Peg when you lived in beautiful Bay Center and Menlo Washington, it gave me a great excuse to get out west on vacations.
Now may the Lord bless and keep you, may His face shine upon you and be gracious to you and grant you His peace.
Your nephew,
Todd
William G. Mehring, Jr., age 94, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Margaret, nee Lucas; loving father of Virginia (Edwin) Jones, and the late Susan (Wes) Smith; dear grandfather of Donna (Johnny) Frick, Diana Larson, George (Kathryn) Vallee, Christopher Vallee, the late Virginia (Dave) Walker, and the late Jennifer Pressley; great grandfather of 11; great great grandfather of 8; cherished brother of Trudy Papenberg; fond uncle of many. He was a former Police Captain with the Village of Niles Police Department. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.