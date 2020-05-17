William G. Mehring Jr.
1925 - 2020
William G. Mehring, Jr., age 94, WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Margaret, nee Lucas; loving father of Virginia (Edwin) Jones, and the late Susan (Wes) Smith; dear grandfather of Donna (Johnny) Frick, Diana Larson, George (Kathryn) Vallee, Christopher Vallee, the late Virginia (Dave) Walker, and the late Jennifer Pressley; great grandfather of 11; great great grandfather of 8; cherished brother of Trudy Papenberg; fond uncle of many. He was a former Police Captain with the Village of Niles Police Department. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Uncle Bill
I will always cherish the visits and hospitality I had with you and Aunt Peg when you lived in beautiful Bay Center and Menlo Washington, it gave me a great excuse to get out west on vacations.

Now may the Lord bless and keep you, may His face shine upon you and be gracious to you and grant you His peace.

Your nephew,

Todd
Todd Papenberg
Family
May 16, 2020
My Dear Brother Bill,
I know you are in heaven with our Lord and Savior, thankful you are free from the pain you have endured these last few years. Now you are with Peg and Sue. I will miss hearing the cheerful hello Sis Whenever I called, but now I know you are at peace and with the Lord.

All my love, your sister Trudy


Trudy Papenberg
Sister
May 15, 2020
May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. MAy the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and til we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Pat Frick
May 14, 2020
Rest in peace Bill. I enjoyed our visits over the years. It was nice talking with you about your time during World War II and finding the photos for you.
I wish I could have seen you being reunited with Peggy. So glad you're back together, where you belong.
Kris Cassidy from Edward Jones
Kris Cassidy
Friend
May 13, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Whit, you're finally reunited with Aunt Peg !!!
Sue Lucas
Family
May 12, 2020
Rest in peace, Old Scout. Fond memories of the Breakfast Club back in the day.
Pat Byrne
