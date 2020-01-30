|
William G. Schliep Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Loving husband of 61 years to Marie, nee Mauter; devoted father of Linda Eileen and the late William Charles (Lori Schliep-Sturm); proud grandfather of Emilie, Caroline, Lauren, and Logan. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10am, until the time of Service at 11am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020