Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schliep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Schliep Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Schliep Jr. Obituary
William G. Schliep Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Loving husband of 61 years to Marie, nee Mauter; devoted father of Linda Eileen and the late William Charles (Lori Schliep-Sturm); proud grandfather of Emilie, Caroline, Lauren, and Logan. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10am, until the time of Service at 11am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -