William Seimetz, 61, died peacefully and surrounded by family. Bill was the beloved husband and soulmate of Jeanette Seimetz (nee Rizzo) for 28 years. Devoted and proud father of Joe Seimetz and Laura (Jake) Kolakowski. Cherished brother of Carol (Don) Peterson, Jim (Linda) Seimetz, the late Tom Seimetz, Ed (Anne) Seimetz, Donna Cadwell, and Diane Cook. Dear uncle of 16 nephews and nieces. Bill was also blessed with many loving friends and in-laws. He was a dedicated ER nurse for the Chicago VA system for 29 yrs; he will be missed by his past coworkers. He loved traveling with his family throughout the U.S. and internationally. He was an avid fan of sports and martial arts. He enjoyed the fine arts and the daily crossword. Bill led a life of love and commitment and became evermore grateful for all the blessings he received over the course of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Midwest Augustinians. Memorial Visitation Fri., June 14, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass Sat., June 15, 2019 10am at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019