Passed away Monday March 30,2020 in Los Angeles Ca. He was born in Libertyville and was a graduate of Libertyville Highschool. He graduated from the University of Illinois and became a member of the Illinois, Wisconsin and California Bar Associations. He was preceded in death by his parent's Aubrey and Mary Wells. Surviving are his wife Sheila nee Bittman,Wells; 2 daughters Dr. Pamela Wells and Catherine Wells, grandchild Caroline Worman, and his sister Nancy nee Wells,Ypma and dear friend Eisuke "Ace" Kutsuna. A funeral service is pending at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home 120 W Park, Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetary. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2020