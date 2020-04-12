|
William Windisch, 87, of Clarendon Hills, died April 7th, from complications of COVID 19. He was a devoted husband of 57 years to Diane, nee Small and loving father to Karen (Calvin) Windisch Moore, Susan (Ray) Windisch Brown and Elizabeth (Ray Santos) Windisch; beloved grandfather of Spencer, Will (Lindsey) Malcolm and Genevieve. He was a proud army veteran of the 1st Cavalry Division. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. As Bill was an avid reader and military historian, the family requests that you consider a donation in his name to the Friends of the Clarendon Hills Public Library, gf.me/u/xwdugx. Please support the Windisch family by signing the online guestbook page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Arrangements are being made by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020