William "Bill" Gartland Drury, 90, of Winnetka, passed away on June 6, 2020. Devoted husband for fifty three years of Maureen Drury nee Nitkey; loving father of the late Dr. Bridget Drury; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Katie, and Kevin; beloved brother of Mary Ann, Virginia and Robert, and the late Margaret, Barbara and John. An Officer in the US Navy, Bill graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.