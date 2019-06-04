|
|
William George Egan, age 70, retired C.P.D., honored Marine Veteran, passed away on June 1, 2019. Loving husband of over 45 years to Susan Egan, nee Andrews; Beloved father to Brian M. (Jessica) Egan and Erin (Matthew) Boyle; Cherished grandpa to Jacob and Brayden Egan, and Emmet and Claire Boyle; Dear brother to Thomas (Susie), James (Paula), Susan (John), Michael (Mary Therese), and Karen; Proud uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to many. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM on Thursday, 6/6, at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th St, Chicago, IL 60655. Visitation 3-8 PM on Wednesday, 6/5, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Fund, 1407 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60605.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019