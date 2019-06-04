Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
William George Egan

William George Egan Obituary
William George Egan, age 70, retired C.P.D., honored Marine Veteran, passed away on June 1, 2019. Loving husband of over 45 years to Susan Egan, nee Andrews; Beloved father to Brian M. (Jessica) Egan and Erin (Matthew) Boyle; Cherished grandpa to Jacob and Brayden Egan, and Emmet and Claire Boyle; Dear brother to Thomas (Susie), James (Paula), Susan (John), Michael (Mary Therese), and Karen; Proud uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to many. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM on Thursday, 6/6, at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th St, Chicago, IL 60655. Visitation 3-8 PM on Wednesday, 6/5, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Fund, 1407 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60605.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
