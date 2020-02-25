|
The Honorable Judge William G Kocol passed away peacefully at 71 years of age with his beloved husband of 30 years, Timothy Gajewski, by his side on February 20, 2020, at their home in Los Angeles California.
With a law degree from University of Wisconsin, Bill was appointed a Federal Administrative Law judge in 1992. Within the National Relations Labor Board, he defended the legal rights of union labor and the protection of workers. With over 40 years of distinguished service to the federal government, he retired in 2013.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Sophie and by his loving sisters and brothers; Mary Rogus (Julian), Irene Willard, Walter Kocol (Mary), and Stanley Kocol (Flora). Bill is survived by his sisters and brothers: Diane Limas (late Arnold), Sophie Bara Cander (Adolph), Lorraine Daniels (late James), Theresa Kipshull (Gunther), Charlotte Kocol, Billy Kocol, Eddie Kocol, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Information on the March 8 memorial in Chicago may be requested at [email protected] Donations in leu of flowers should be directed to the Freedom from Religion Foundation of which Bill was a member and advocate, https://ffrf.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020