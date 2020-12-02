1/
William George Straube Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" George Straube Jr., age 51, of West Chicago. Loving and loyal husband and high school sweetheart of Ronda (Furey) Straube. Loyal companion to his two redbone coonhounds, Memphis and Kricket. Dear son of the late William G. Sr. and Judy Marie. Beloved brother of Michael William (Brenda). Uncle to Tyler and Zac Straube and favorite son-in-law to Nancy Furey. He was intelligent, dedicated, hard working and all around awesome! An interment and celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Funeral was handled by Leonard Memorial Funeral Home of Glen Ellyn (www.leoanrdmemorialhome.com)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 1, 2020
Michael Abbott
Friend
December 1, 2020
Michael Abbott
Friend
December 1, 2020
I will always remember Bill as such a nice guy and very genuine in high school. He always seemed to have a smile! Im so sorry for your loss Rhonda.
Cheryl McEntyre Graham
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved