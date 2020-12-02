William "Bill" George Straube Jr., age 51, of West Chicago. Loving and loyal husband and high school sweetheart of Ronda (Furey) Straube. Loyal companion to his two redbone coonhounds, Memphis and Kricket. Dear son of the late William G. Sr. and Judy Marie. Beloved brother of Michael William (Brenda). Uncle to Tyler and Zac Straube and favorite son-in-law to Nancy Furey. He was intelligent, dedicated, hard working and all around awesome! An interment and celebration of life will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
. Funeral was handled by Leonard Memorial Funeral Home of Glen Ellyn (www.leoanrdmemorialhome.com
)