William George Zane, son of the late George and Bessie Zanetakos, was born on February 6th, 1931 in Chicago Illinois in Lincoln Park. He attended Lincoln Grammar School, Lane Tech High School, and received a Masters of Health Education from the University of Illinois in Champagne, Urbana. As a boy he ushered at the Biograph Theatre, steps from his home, and there grew his love of the movies. At 17, he found a kindred spirit in Thalia Colovos, whom he met at a high school party. After graduating from college, they married on June 14th, 1953. Bill served in the US Army from 1954-56, stationed in Oberamergau, Germany, where he trained Nato Officers in Judo and self defense. Thalia joined him in Germany. After two years when they returned to Chicago, they became very active in regional theatre. Throughout the 60's and 70's and into the 80's, Bill starred in over 60 plays, and very often at Theatre on the Lake, Chicago's famous summer theatre. Some of his favorite roles were in Heaven Can Wait, The Rainmaker, Picnic, and Bus Stop. They started a troupe called the Chicago Players Guild that toured locally. Bill loved acting dearly yet never chose it as his profession. He and his wife Thalia opened a Medical Technical School and ran it together successfully for 32 years, graduating thousands of students, whose children and even grandchildren returned to attend. Later in life he was a member of the Sarah Siddons Society, and served as its president in 1999. They were also active members in the Greek community.



Bill and Thalia had a wonderful, long life together, full of travel and work, and raising two children they adored, Lisa Zane and Billy Zane, who not surprisingly grew up to pursue careers in acting. Both found success in Hollywood. His final gift in life was becoming a grandfather to two girls, Ava and Gia.



William George Zane died on June 14th, his 67th Wedding Anniversary, which also happened to be a sunny Sunday in 1953. He is survived by loving wife Thalia Colovos Zane, Daughter Elizabeth 'Lisa' Zane, son William George 'Billy' Zane Jr., and granddaughters Ava Katherine Neill Zane and Gianna Collette Neill Zane.





