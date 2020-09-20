1/2
William "Bill" Gordon Jr., M.D.
William (Bill) Gordon, M.D. 87, passed away September 13, 2020, after a purposeful and adventurous life. As a physician, he was responsible for bringing thousands of children into the world. In his free time, he traveled to 50 states and 60 countries. His companion in these travels was his wife of 54 years, the late Virginia Farmer Gordon. Their close relationship was a cornerstone of his life and he was a dedicated caretaker to her in her later life. Their daughter Anne Gordon Saunders inherited their love of travel and was fortunate, along with her husband Stewart and children Stanley and Clare, to witness Bill zip-line in Costa Rica when he was 81. Despite his worldliness, Bill was a proud, life-long Chicagoan. He was the devoted son of William P. Gordon, Sr. and Adeline Singer Gordon; growing up in Beverly, alongside his brother Philip (Jean) Gordon, and sisters Mary Beth (late John) Dove, Kathy (Steve) Kula, and the late Barbara (Philip) Altvater. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School, St. Louis University, and Loyola Medical School. Bill and his longtime friend George Bonertz were partners in medical practice. Bill is also remembered as a beloved uncle to 15 nieces and nephews. A favorite memory is "Uncle Bill" playing Santa to the group every Christmas. Bill's time serving in the Army, while based in Colorado, spurred a life-long love of skiing. He and Virginia were avid contemporary art collectors. A long-time member of Hinsdale Golf Club, Bill only played golf on days ending in "y." Due to COVID, a memorial will be held in Spring 2021. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
