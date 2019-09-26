|
|
William Gruenberg, 89, beloved husband of the late Myrna nee Schwartz for nearly 50 years; loving father of Ellen (Les) Potter, Jory (Hope) Gruenberg, Risa Polk and the late Michelle Moen; cherished Papa of Jason, Brittany (Drew), Hannah, Sammy, Hallie and the late Benjamin; dear brother of Ethel Haller; many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service, Thursday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midwest Children's Brain Tumor Center. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019