William H. "Bill" Albers, age 72; beloved husband of Diane L. Albers, nee Bowyer; loving father of Matthew R. (Sarah) Albers, Brian R. (Kristen) Albers and Adam P. Albers; cherished grandfather of Noah, Jacob and Zenna; dear brother of Robert (Cindy) Albers and Jeanne (Richard) Moseley; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 1:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019