William H. Beals Jr., 72, of Oak Forest, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas, passed from this life on January 15, 2020. William was born January 17, 1947 in Chicago to the late Marilyn nee Collins and William H. Beals. He was the step-son of the late Margaret nee Torres Beals. William was the loving brother of Kurt A. (Laura) Beals, the late Karen L. Beals, the late Keith A. Beals, Kathryn (Steve) Ingram and Margo K. Beals. He is the devoted uncle of many nephew and nieces. William was a US Air Force veteran. He was employed as a car man for the Rock Island and Union Pacific railroads, retiring in 2009. Cremation was private. Interment of cremains will take place in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020