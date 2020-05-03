William H. Canning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Canning, age 63, Veteran US Army, passed away April 30th after a long illness. Loving husband of Cheryl Ann, nee Wysocki for more than 40 years. Beloved son of the late Loretta Canning. Dear brother of Patrick (Nancy) and Michael (Patti) Canning. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill loved fishing and his canine companion, Bella. Due to the pandemic a memorial service for Bill will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverly Ridge Funeral Home 773-779-4411.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved