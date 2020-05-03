William H. Canning, age 63, Veteran US Army, passed away April 30th after a long illness. Loving husband of Cheryl Ann, nee Wysocki for more than 40 years. Beloved son of the late Loretta Canning. Dear brother of Patrick (Nancy) and Michael (Patti) Canning. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill loved fishing and his canine companion, Bella. Due to the pandemic a memorial service for Bill will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverly Ridge Funeral Home 773-779-4411.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store