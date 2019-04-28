William H. Cork, 59, passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 30, 1959 to Herbert and Patricia (nee Olson) Cork. William is survived by his loving wife Patricia (nee McKiel); his loving children William H. (Samantha nee Rowan) Cork III and Peter H. Cork; loving father Herbert Cork; loving sister Christina (Stephen) Mitchell; loving nephew Clancy Mitchell; and many other family and friends. William was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Cork. He was the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development for Immucor. William was a man of many talents: an inventor, photographer, member of the SAR, and Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Northwestern University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and was awarded an American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering Fellowship at the National Academy of Science. Memorials may be expressed to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090 or Nature Conservancy, 8 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60603 in loving memory of William H. Cork. A private service will be held for family. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary