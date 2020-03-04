|
William H. Hallenbeck, Jr., MS, MSPH, DrPH passed away on February 23, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Hesse; sister-in-law Kathleen Hesse; brother-in-law Bruce Hesse, Bruce's wife, Anita, and their sons, Christopher and Daniel; niece Tia Schultz (nee Pardue); and nephew Corey Pardue. His parents William Hallenbeck Sr. and Gladys (nee Stiffler); brother Mark Hallenbeck; and sister Lucille Pardue (nee Hallenbeck) predeceased him. Dr. Hallenbeck was a professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health where he taught a number of courses in the environmental department and did research on various toxic substances in the environment. He enjoyed reading books about historical events and people, playing tennis, gardening, and taking walks with Carolyn and their dogs. In his memory, the family requests that donations be made to an organization that supports research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer such as: Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (pancreatic.org), Rogel Cancer Center at University of Michigan Ann Arbor (rogelcancercenter.org/pancreaticcancer/research), or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (lustgarten.org). Visitation will be on March 6, from 3 to 9 pm and a memorial service on March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th Street, Countryside, IL 60525, (708) 352-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020