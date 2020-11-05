William H. "Bill" O'Connor, age 74 of Rogers Park, beloved husband of Agnes A.Son of the late William and Helen, brother of Helene (Michael) Moreth, Kathleen (Michael) Sebastian and the late Joseph (Barbara) O'Connor. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear benefactor of Richard John and Clint Arthur Tiu. Visitation, Friday, Nov 6 from 10am until time of Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Jerome Church, 1709 W. Lunt, Chicago (In compliance with Public Health and safety directives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing ,Registration for those attending liturgy are required for contact Tracing purposes.) Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info: John E. Maloney F.H.773-764-1617