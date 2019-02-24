Home

William H. Peesel Obituary
William H. Peesel, age 89, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on February 22, 2019. William was the beloved father of Scott W. (Cynthia) and Steven A. (Michelle) Peesel; loving grandfather of Michael, Jason (Megan) and Shane Peesel; cherished great grandfather of Autumn, Kadin, Caleb, Calie and Jaxon; dear brother of the late Henry (the late Judy) Peesel; fond uncle of many. William was a member of the Buick Club of America, he was employed for over 25 years with Brigance Chevrolet of Oak Park and 15 years with the state of Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday February 26, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:00 a.m. service at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Interment will follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
