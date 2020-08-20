1/2
William H. Todhunter
William H. "Bill" Todhunter, age 71, member IBEW Local 9 for over 45 years, USMC Veteran of Vietnam; beloved husband of Mary Ann, nee Lee; loving father of William (Amanda), Kathleen and Robert Todhunter; proud grandfather of Avery, Evan and Brinley and best friend of Diesel; dear brother and uncle of many; cherished son of the late Earl and the late Margaret, nee Hartman, Todhunter. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
