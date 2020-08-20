William H. "Bill" Todhunter, age 71, member IBEW Local 9 for over 45 years, USMC Veteran of Vietnam; beloved husband of Mary Ann, nee Lee; loving father of William (Amanda), Kathleen and Robert Todhunter; proud grandfather of Avery, Evan and Brinley and best friend of Diesel; dear brother and uncle of many; cherished son of the late Earl and the late Margaret, nee Hartman, Todhunter. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com