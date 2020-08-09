William H. Wildeboer Sr., 84, of Elk Grove Village for 60 years. Born in Chicago, he passed away July 28, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. William was a ret. salesman and an avid fisherman. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Di Orio) for 28 years; former husband of Carolyn J. (nee Ivans); loving father of Karen E. (Scott) Miesfeldt, Laura J. (late Thomas) Chapeck, Kenneth R. (Maria), William H. Jr. (Pam), Theresa M. (Steven) Taylor, Patricia L. (Michael) Iwaniec; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Joseph), Kenneth (Dorothy), Anna (Michael), Daniel (Jacqueline), Jennifer, Sarah, Michael, Samantha, Zachary, Abigail, Giavana; great-grandfather of Benjamin, Adele, Norah, Madelyn, Thomas, and Eliza; dear brother of the late Howard (Joyce); he also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, August 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to copdfoundation.org
