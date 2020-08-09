1/
William H. Wildeboer
William H. Wildeboer Sr., 84, of Elk Grove Village for 60 years. Born in Chicago, he passed away July 28, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. William was a ret. salesman and an avid fisherman. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Di Orio) for 28 years; former husband of Carolyn J. (nee Ivans); loving father of Karen E. (Scott) Miesfeldt, Laura J. (late Thomas) Chapeck, Kenneth R. (Maria), William H. Jr. (Pam), Theresa M. (Steven) Taylor, Patricia L. (Michael) Iwaniec; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Joseph), Kenneth (Dorothy), Anna (Michael), Daniel (Jacqueline), Jennifer, Sarah, Michael, Samantha, Zachary, Abigail, Giavana; great-grandfather of Benjamin, Adele, Norah, Madelyn, Thomas, and Eliza; dear brother of the late Howard (Joyce); he also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, August 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to copdfoundation.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
Rest in peace Dad. Thank you for everything you did for us. You were always there when we needed you. You will be missed so much. You were an amazing dad and grandpa to Giavana. She loves you and misses you so much. We love you and know you will be with us in our hearts every where we go!! We will take care of Mom now for you..dont worry!! Giavana just howled in memory of you. ❤❤ We love you dad AND miss you so much!! Love, Patti, Mike and GiGi (as you called her)
Patricia Iwaniec
Theresa Wildeboer
Spouse
August 6, 2020
So sorry Terry to here about the passing of your husband may he rest in peace, prayers for you and you family
Marie and Bill Semitekol
Marie Semitekol
Family
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Enjoyed our lunch visits together with Uncle Paul ... Our deepest sympathy to Theresa and family. We will be out of town and unable to attend the funeral but our thoughts and prayers are with everyone.
Angela Falzone
Family
August 5, 2020
August 5, 2020
I will always remember how respectful he was to Uncle Paul & how they enjoyed their visit together I appreciated when Bill helped me in witnessing Uncle Paul's will
Frank P Falzone
Family
