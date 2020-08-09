Rest in peace Dad. Thank you for everything you did for us. You were always there when we needed you. You will be missed so much. You were an amazing dad and grandpa to Giavana. She loves you and misses you so much. We love you and know you will be with us in our hearts every where we go!! We will take care of Mom now for you..dont worry!! Giavana just howled in memory of you. ❤❤ We love you dad AND miss you so much!! Love, Patti, Mike and GiGi (as you called her)

Patricia Iwaniec