William Hayes Thies, passed away in Lake Forest on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan, children Stephen and Allison, daughter-in-law, Ingrid Thies, son-in-law, Jeremy Sereno, and grandchildren, Daniel, Maxwell, and Vivienne. His sister, Donna, and parents Beatrice and Russell Thies preceded him in death. He was a 1965 graduate of Lake Forest College and earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. After earning his Ph.D., he became an assistant professor in the Neurology Department at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1976, he became an associate professor in Pharmacology and Physiology at the University of Indiana School of Medicine in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he was awarded the top award given by students to professors two years in a row. In 1988, he joined The American Heart Association
in Dallas, Texas in the Science Department where he formed a new stroke division that later became the American Stroke Association
. He took on senior leadership roles at The Alzheimer's Association
National Office In Chicago starting in 1998, as Vice-President of Medical and Scientific: Affairs and retired In 2013 from full-time work as the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, where he oversaw the world's largest private, nonprofit Alzheimer's disease research grants program. Bill was an athlete his entire life, involved in wrestling in college, serving as a college wrestling referee in Indiana. He spent over sixty years fishing in Minnesota every Spring with his best friends, and in more recent years with his son, Stephen as well. In his spare time, he loved doing numerous projects in woodworking. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to make a complicated subject seem simple. No visitation, celebration of his life will be private and burial will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601-7633. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com