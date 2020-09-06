William Hayes Thies, passed away in Lake Forest on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan, children Stephen and Allison, daughter-in-law, Ingrid Thies, son-in-law, Jeremy Sereno, and grandchildren, Daniel, Maxwell, and Vivienne. His sister, Donna, and parents Beatrice and Russell Thies preceded him in death. No visitation, celebration of his life will be private and burial will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601-7633. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com