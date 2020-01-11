|
|
Dr. William "Bill" Heitmann, age 88 of Crown Point, LOFS, passed away January 8, 2020. He received his PhD from the University of Illinois-Urbana Campus with a Metallurgical Engineering Degree. Bill was employed at ArcelorMittal in the research department for 60 years. He was an avid reader and his passion was hunting and fishing. Bill was a holder of patents, and a member of many metallurgical societies. He was a loving and devoted husband and friend. He will be deeply missed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents- William and Evelyn Heitmann. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years- Nancy; nephew- Arthur (Mindy) Carlson; nieces- Karen (John) Belto, Kim (Dave) Begeske, Nancy (Tom Malecki) Carlson, other great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 11, 2020