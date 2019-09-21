Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
William Heywood Obituary
William Heywood, age 79; beloved husband of Mary Ann nee McCarthy; loving father of Margaret (Michael) Jankowski, Matthew, and Joseph; dear brother of the late Richard and Glenn; fond son of the late Glenn W. and Beatrice; fond uncle to many; proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Road (½ East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
