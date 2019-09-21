|
William Heywood, age 79; beloved husband of Mary Ann nee McCarthy; loving father of Margaret (Michael) Jankowski, Matthew, and Joseph; dear brother of the late Richard and Glenn; fond son of the late Glenn W. and Beatrice; fond uncle to many; proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Road (½ East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019