Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Hunter

Obituary Condolences

William "Bill" Hunter Obituary
Loving husband of Gladys Hunter, nee Weinstein. Cherished father of David (Michelle) Hunter and Sharron (Charles) Boxenbaum. Adored grandfather of Stephanie and Alyssa Hunter, and Frank and Chad Boxenbaum. Dear brother of the late Harry (Diana) Hunter and the late Jack Hunter. US Navy Seabee, WWII, Served four years in the Pacific. Service Tuesday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to BJBE Congregation. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now