|
|
Loving husband of Gladys Hunter, nee Weinstein. Cherished father of David (Michelle) Hunter and Sharron (Charles) Boxenbaum. Adored grandfather of Stephanie and Alyssa Hunter, and Frank and Chad Boxenbaum. Dear brother of the late Harry (Diana) Hunter and the late Jack Hunter. US Navy Seabee, WWII, Served four years in the Pacific. Service Tuesday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to BJBE Congregation. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019