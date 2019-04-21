Rev. William "Bud" Ipema, age of 81, of Oak Park and Holland, MI; beloved husband of the late Donna Kay; loving father of Gardi (Brad) Wilks, Ben (Robin) and the late Brad (Kirstin Wells) Ipema; cherished grandfather of Oliva (Augustus Karisch) Ben Wilks, Jayme, Jordan, Micah and Samantha Ipema, and Wells Ipema; dear brother of Annamae (Richard) VanderVelde and the late Henry; dear brother-in-law of Sharon (Bill) Lettinga, Ruth (the late Jack) Alkema, Carol (Sam) Kok, Fran (Jerry) Anderson, and the late Ben (the late Gertrude) Huizenga, Ann (the late Mel) VanderGalien, Marty (Janice) and Dean (Elaine) Huizenga; fond uncle of many. Friend to all. After a short career in construction with his family, Rev. Ipema was called to a life in urban ministry where he spent more than five decades in Chicago as a pastor with the Christian Reformed Church and various other ministry programs all focused on racial justice and reconciliation. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lawndale Christian Reformed Church, 1240 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL. A visitation will precede the memorial service at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Endowment for Lawndale Christian Reformed Church or Endowment for Chicago Westside Christian School both at 1240 S. Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL are appreciated. A second memorial service, a party for Papa, will be held on June 29, 2019 at 2581 N. Lakeshore, Holland, MI from 5 – 8 p.m. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary