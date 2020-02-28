Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
111 S. Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
111 S. Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
William J. Casey Sr.

William J. Casey Sr. Obituary
William J. Casey, Sr., age 77; Deacon in the Catholic Church for over 30 years; husband of Judith E.; father of William J. Jr. (Patricia), Timothy (Beth), Julie (Kostadinos "Gus") Manikas, Raymond (Meagan) and Meghan (Jason) Dvorak; grandfather of Zachary, Rebecca, Andrew, Matthew, Daniel, Elijah, Gianna, Lucas, Violet, Jacob and Allison; brother of Margaret (the late George) Stoddart, John (Antoneea) and Thomas (Lisa); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 4-8 P.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 111 S. Cass Avenue, Westmont where a funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 A.M. A private burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
