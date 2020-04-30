Home

William J. Cella

William J. Cella Obituary
William (Bill) J. Cella passed away on April 10, 2020. Nicknamed "Chip", Bill was a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Growing up in Park Ridge, IL, Bill attended St. Paul of the Cross and Loyola Academy. In 1969, he graduated with a BA in English Literature from Notre Dame University (known to his friends as "Snake").

Bill loved history, the Beatles and Beach Boys, Chicago sports and Notre Dame football, animals and his pets, a good book, a sunny day, and his family. Bill is remembered for his quote "Keep a Smile." His family and friends will celebrate Bill's wonderful life at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
