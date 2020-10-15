1/
William J. "Bill" Couch Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. 'Bill" Couch, Jr., 82 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Orland Park, IL he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1982. He was born April 29, 1938 in Chicago, IL the son of the late William J. and Rosemary W. (Moll) Couch, Sr.

Mr. Couch was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1955 - 1958. Bill then earned his general contractors license and founded Couch Builders Inc, in Orland Park, IL. He specialized in new home construction before retiring in 1982. Bill was passionate about guns and excelled at shooting on the gun range. He was also a car enthusiast who loved boating and sailing. He once sailed the Intracoastal Waterway from Chicago to Southwest Florida.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Margie G. (Compton) Couch; loving children, Anne Marie (Thomas) Quinlan, William M. (Michele) Couch and Thomas Joseph Couch; step-children, Lanette Bonamico and Bradley Gallimore; sisters, Barbara Ryan and Virginia (Joseph) Dow; 6 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Carole Lynn Couch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL 60462. He will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved