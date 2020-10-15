William J. 'Bill" Couch, Jr., 82 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Orland Park, IL he had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1982. He was born April 29, 1938 in Chicago, IL the son of the late William J. and Rosemary W. (Moll) Couch, Sr.
Mr. Couch was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1955 - 1958. Bill then earned his general contractors license and founded Couch Builders Inc, in Orland Park, IL. He specialized in new home construction before retiring in 1982. Bill was passionate about guns and excelled at shooting on the gun range. He was also a car enthusiast who loved boating and sailing. He once sailed the Intracoastal Waterway from Chicago to Southwest Florida.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Margie G. (Compton) Couch; loving children, Anne Marie (Thomas) Quinlan, William M. (Michele) Couch and Thomas Joseph Couch; step-children, Lanette Bonamico and Bradley Gallimore; sisters, Barbara Ryan and Virginia (Joseph) Dow; 6 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Carole Lynn Couch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 14327 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, IL 60462. He will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.