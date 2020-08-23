William, J. Dempsey, 92, of Glenview, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband for 69 years of Jane Dempsey nee Jung; loving father of William T. (Katie), Susan (Tom) Janecke, Mary Lynn Dempsey (Rusty) Cobb, James (Lisa), and John (Sheila); cherished grandfather of 14; proud great grandfather of 16; dear brother of the late George and Virginia; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill served in the US Army, graduated from Loyola University and had a long and distinguished career as a food broker in Chicagoland. He was happiest when he was in the company of his large and loving family. Funeral Mass will be private at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, (and note Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.