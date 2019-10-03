|
William J. Eckman. Beloved husband of Mitze. Dear father of Olivier and Ethyl. Devoted son of Robert and Barbara Eckman and son in law of Lilia DeLima and Ernie Tolentino. Loving brother of Kathryn (Craig) Villacorta and the late Claudia Van Wormer. Fond uncle of Aiden and Kyle. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Lying in State Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Divine Lutheran Church; 10511 S. Oakley. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, appreciated. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019