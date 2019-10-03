Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John the Divine Lutheran Church
10511 S. Oakley
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Divine Lutheran Church;
William J. Eckman Obituary
William J. Eckman. Beloved husband of Mitze. Dear father of Olivier and Ethyl. Devoted son of Robert and Barbara Eckman and son in law of Lilia DeLima and Ernie Tolentino. Loving brother of Kathryn (Craig) Villacorta and the late Claudia Van Wormer. Fond uncle of Aiden and Kyle. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Lying in State Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Divine Lutheran Church; 10511 S. Oakley. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, appreciated. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
Remember
