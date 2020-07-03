Bill (Mitch) Farago, age 67, of Burr Ridge, IL and Scottsdale, AZ surrendered to his long, courageous battle with cancer June 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill had great faith and was ready to be reunited with his beloved late wife and childhood sweetheart of 53 years, Jayne (2019), in eternal life. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Jacqueline and Grant Farago. He leaves behind his devoted and loving children, Billy Jr. and Cheryl. Bill was the proud Papa of Madylin, Ryan, Alana, Samantha and Colin; adored brother to GJ, Greg (Margo), Andy and Missy; cherished brother-in-law to Phillip Jepsen; and loving uncle to many. Bill took over the family business from his dad in 1990 and spearheaded the growth of Master Paper Box into what it is today. He has now passed that torch to his children to carry on his legacy. Bill's dynamic personality and infectious laugh made him the life of every party. An avid golfer, Bill loved spending time with his buddies at his beloved clubs EVCC in LaGrange and Whisper Rock in AZ. His joke-telling was epic; his delivery of jokes was often more humorous than the jokes themselves. Bill had a unique ability of bringing people together wherever he was. A true testament to his loyalty to people was the sheer number of friends he amassed throughout his life – once you were a friend of Bill's, you were his friend for life. Bill's unwavering positive attitude through his battle with cancer was one no one will ever forget. As he often said "someone has it worse and we sure had a good run". Bill was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of William Farago to support cancer research at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, William Farago Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/william-farago
.
Services will be private due to current restrictions. There will be a celebration of life in the future when everyone can gather as family and friends.