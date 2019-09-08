|
William J. "Bill" Fish, age 87, U.S. Marine Corps and Atomic Testing veteran, late of Orland Park, IL, passed away on September 2, 2019. Bill was an exemplary husband, father and grandfather who was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Blanche (nee Strnad) Fish, brother Lawrence, sister Lorraine Thom, and daughter Kathleen Alshuler. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gayle (nee Stillwell); son Bryan (Arnelda) and son Glenn (Josephine); and seven grandchildren Katie, Annie, Ryan, Lauren, Kyle, Carter, and Lilah. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Church of the Transfiguration, 12219 S. 86th Ave., Palos Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org) would be appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019