Devoted husband of the late Nancy, nee Hoban, for 64 years; Loving father of Kathleen (Kevin) Slocum, William (Angela), and Michael (Jennifer); Proud grandpa of Spencer, Bridget, William (Nicole), Jean (Jason), Patrick (Elizabeth), Theresa, Maria, and Kristen; Cherished great-grandpa of Jonas, Jaelyn, Silas, Charlotte, Sloane, and Liam; Beloved brother of Maureen (Gene) Sherry, late Patricia (late Jack) Casey, Thomas Gaynor, and Margie Gaynor; Dear brother-in-law of Maureen Arndt, and the late John McDonagh; Member of Local 150 Operating Engineers for over 60 years; Proud graduate of St. Rita High School, 1950; U.S. Army Veteran; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 Wolf Rd, Orland Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019