Gays Jr. , William J. William J. Gays Jr. Age 89. Smith Crossings Orland Park resident formerly of Glenwood and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Bennet Grammar School and Chicago Vocational School ("CVS"). U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Worked as a machinist at the Calumet Shop of the Pullman Car Company retiring in 1960. Proprietor of a technology repair shop after he retired from the Pullman Shops. Son of the late Mary Viola nee Pastore and William J. Gays Sr. Cousin of Joan Cackler, Margaret Anderson, Jamie Bennetts, Todd Cackler, Scott Anderson, Juliet Anderson, Derek Cackler and Karen Maguy. Dearest companion and friend of Dolores James whom Bill enjoyed their time together traveling the world. Avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bill was the best friend to all. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of funeral services 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name to for Parkinson's disease https://www.michaeljfox.org would be appreciated by his family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary