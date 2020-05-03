William J. Groos, age 72, of Orland Park, IL passed away on April 29, 2020



Bill is the loving husband for 51 years to Janice N. Groos; proud father to Mark (Monika) Groos, Michael (Mary) Groos, and Jeffrey (Anne) Groos; treasured grandfather to Laura Groos, Michael Groos Jr., Johnathan Groos, Jackson Groos; beloved brother to Joan Groos, Judy (Walter) Reiman, and Robert (Susan) Groos; devoted son to the late William C. and Margaret M. Groos.



Bill was very proud of his career in the Army. He was stationed from 1968 to 1970 at Ft. Irwin Military Base, California. He was assigned as Chief of Howitzer Section and Chief of the Firing Battery B, 3rd Battalion, 73rd Field Artillery. Bill was honored to be chosen "Sergeant of the Year by the enlisted men and Colonel Dan Jennings, Jr. Upon his discharge, Staff Sergeant Groos was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, by the Secretary of the Army.



Bill had 41 years of experience in the Rail Car Industry. His chief achievement was the development of Millennium Rail Inc. as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



His passion in life was becoming a private pilot. During his retirement he spent many hours as a volunteer for PAWS, performing Dog Rescue Flights.



Bill was a much admired man, but his true love was his family and friends, who cherished him for being a wonderful man to those who knew him best. May God Bless him, he will be sorely missed.



Private family services will be conducted at a later date. Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will be entrusted with his arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store