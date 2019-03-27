|
William J. Holy beloved husband of the late Francine nee Matthes; loving father of Christopher (Kathleen) Holy, Jillian Joy (Joel) Holy- Skaja and Jonathan (Mallory) Holy; devoted grandfather of John, Edison and Quinn; fond brother of Jane Walsh (Marvin Fairbanks), Sharon (Larry) Cuttone and Jody (Steve) Spizzirri; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il, 60459 to St. Fabian Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019