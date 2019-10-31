|
William J. Kelly; Age 72; Loving husband of Louise, nee Weston; Dear father of Tracy (Don) Rohe, William (Kathleen) Kelly and Colleen (Dave) Manrique; Proud papa of Meghan, Kaitie, Jack, Jill, Miles, Max and Will; Dear brother of Michael (Ellen) Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Margaret Mary (Jim) Henry and the late Thomas Kelly; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Bill will be missed by many of his Dear friends; Proud member Pipefitters Local Union # 597; Memorial visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019, Sacred Heart Church 8245 W. 111th St, Palos Hills 60465, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; Memorial Mass; 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
