Rev. William J. Kelly, S.J., age 96, born in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved son of the late J. Frank Kelly, Sr. and Sarah, nee Brogan. Dear brother of Edward (the late Laurette) and Maureen (the late Jeremiah) Bransfield, and the late J. Frank "Bud" (the late Mary), Eugene (Mary Ellen), and Barbara. Dear uncle of twenty-seven nieces and nephews and great-uncle to many. He was ordained a priest in 1954. At Marquette University, he was a professor of Theology (1961-2000) and served as Chaplain of the men's basketball team (1985-2015). Funeral arrangements are pending. Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53005, 262-782-5330.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020