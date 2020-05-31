William J. Larson, age 90, Veteran of the Korean War, US Army. Died at home after multiple illnesses on May 24th. Beloved husband of 68 1/2 yrs to Eileen nee Faloona. Loving father of Janice Anderson, Mary (Michael) Pilarczyk, Nancy (Thomas) Lynch, Robert J. (Tracy) and the late William M. (Diane). Proud grandfather of Iris, Kevin, Lisa, Gregory, Scott, Jessica, Sean, Colleen, Jenna and Jamie; great-grandfather of Julia, Nathaniel, Broderick, Alexander, Keegan and the late Ava Marie.Fond brother of the late Mary Alice (late Louis) Papineau. In life; he was a retired employee of Com/Ed electric with 41 years of service, proud alumni of St. Rita High School (Class of 1947), studied at I.I.T. for 6 yrs.,traveled to 49 of the 50 states and was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox,



enjoyed golf and loyal member of the A/A for 32 years. Services and burial are being held Saturday May 30th. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A memorial mass and services will be held in the near future. All arrangements and services were provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director 773-582-6294





