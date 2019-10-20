|
William J. "Bill" Leen. Age 86. Beloved husband of Rita Leen. Loving father of Susan Leen and Carol (Juan) Sistachs. Proud grandpa of Ben, Isabel, Declan and Julia. Dear son of the late Joseph and Julia Leen. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. George Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 P.M. Retired employee of ComEd for 35 years. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019