Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:45 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
William J. Mark Obituary
William J. Mark, age 94, late of Mokena, IL. US Army World War II Veteran, Chicago Fire Department Battalion Chief. Devoted husband of 69 years Marcella Mark nee McCarthy, adored father of Marybeth Neibert, Margaret (William) Currie, William P. (Patricia) and Thomas (Cheryl). Beloved grandfather of Ryan (Samantha), Adam (Chao), Nathan Mark, Kevin, Eric (Stephanie) Neibert, and Nicholas (Catie) and Justin Mark. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Mary Ellen Mark, sisters Rita (William) Nichols, Virginia (Raymond) Benjamin, and brother Peter Mark. Survived by sister in laws Helen Mark and Marie O'Connor. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday February 29, 2020, 8:45 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road Mokena, IL. 60448 to St. Mary Church, Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation Friday, 3:00-8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Fire Department Widows and Children Assistance Fund 20 S. Clark Street Suite 1400, Chicago, IL. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
