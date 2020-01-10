Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKeown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. McKeown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. McKeown Obituary
William J. McKeown, 88, Jan. 8, 2020. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Deckelman). Loving father of Joseph McKeown (Deborah O'Malley), William (Shannon) McKeown and Therese (Joe) Hernandez. Dear grandfather of Charlie, Frank, Clare and John McKeown, Noah, Aidan, Nathan and Eli Hernandez. Fond brother of Jean (the late John) McDonald, Patsy (the late Patrick) Herbert, Peggy (the late William Mahoney and the late Robert Buckley), Lauretta (the late Frank ret. C.P.D. ) Connelly, Joseph (the late Donna) Mckeown and the late Daniel (Patricia) McKeown and the late Mary Ellen (the late Jack) Reiner. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former CYO Basketball Coach. Visitation Sunday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Family and friends will meet Monday directly at St. Barnabas Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Int. Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln national Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pat Mac's Pack (supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Research) 10226 S. Leavitt Chicago, IL. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -