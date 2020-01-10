|
William J. McKeown, 88, Jan. 8, 2020. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Deckelman). Loving father of Joseph McKeown (Deborah O'Malley), William (Shannon) McKeown and Therese (Joe) Hernandez. Dear grandfather of Charlie, Frank, Clare and John McKeown, Noah, Aidan, Nathan and Eli Hernandez. Fond brother of Jean (the late John) McDonald, Patsy (the late Patrick) Herbert, Peggy (the late William Mahoney and the late Robert Buckley), Lauretta (the late Frank ret. C.P.D. ) Connelly, Joseph (the late Donna) Mckeown and the late Daniel (Patricia) McKeown and the late Mary Ellen (the late Jack) Reiner. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former CYO Basketball Coach. Visitation Sunday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Family and friends will meet Monday directly at St. Barnabas Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Int. Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln national Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pat Mac's Pack (supporting Pediatric Brain Tumor Research) 10226 S. Leavitt Chicago, IL. 60643. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020