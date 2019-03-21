Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for William O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. O'Connell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. O'Connell Obituary
William J. O'Connell, age 84. Beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" nee O'Brien. Loving dad of Mary Alice (Tony) Ziola, Beth (Tom) Menke, Kevin ( Vickie McClintic), Peggy (Matt) Bailey, Brian and Shawn O'Connell. Cherished "Grandpa Silly Goose" of Zach (Angie), Allison (Chris), Liz, Amanda(Jeff), Eric (Karissa), Ryan, Luke, Paige and Katie. "GGSG" of Jack, Audrey and Izzie Mae. Fond brother, brother-in-law and Uncle of many. Best friend of the ROMEO's. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park for a 10:00 AM mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude, 501 St.Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.Schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now