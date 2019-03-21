|
William J. O'Connell, age 84. Beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" nee O'Brien. Loving dad of Mary Alice (Tony) Ziola, Beth (Tom) Menke, Kevin ( Vickie McClintic), Peggy (Matt) Bailey, Brian and Shawn O'Connell. Cherished "Grandpa Silly Goose" of Zach (Angie), Allison (Chris), Liz, Amanda(Jeff), Eric (Karissa), Ryan, Luke, Paige and Katie. "GGSG" of Jack, Audrey and Izzie Mae. Fond brother, brother-in-law and Uncle of many. Best friend of the ROMEO's. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park for a 10:00 AM mass. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude, 501 St.Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 or www.Schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019