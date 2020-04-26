|
William "Duke" O'Connell, Army veteran and was a Lieutenant with the Chicago Fire Dept. for 42 years. beloved husband of Roberta (nee Klatt) and the late Lucille Vacaro. Stepfather of Cheryl (Will) Kurima. Devoted grandfather of Sophie and Rachel. Dear brother of the late Mary (the late Angelo) Dina and the late Frank (Connie) Schadeck. Beloved uncle, cousin and friend to many. Private visitation and services will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery, Community Mausoleum, should arrive at the Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, by 1:00 p.m. Please remain in your car both at the funeral home and also at the Cemetery. The procession will drive by the casket in front of the mausoleum and then exit the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago www.luriechildrens.org for info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020