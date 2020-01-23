Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
William J. Riley Obituary
William J. Riley, age 75. Beloved husband of Becky Riley. Loving father of Mike, and Jim Riley. Dear brother of Don (Diane) Riley and brother in law Jerry Jankuski. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Friday January 24, 2020, 4:00-9:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Inurnment with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. For more information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
